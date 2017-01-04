Events planned for MLK Day

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee has planned a number of events to celebrating the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

The holiday weekend will begin with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Image Award Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will begin at 6:30 pm at the Kosciusko High School Commons. Tickets are $20.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the activities will continue will a prayer service to be held on the steps of City Hall. The ceremony will be led by Pastor Katherine Weatherby of Mt. Pilgrim M. B. Church.

Following the prayer, there will be a commemorative celebration at the Kosciusko High School gym at 10:00 am. Dr. Dwight Luckett, former Kosciusko School District Interim Superintendent, will be the keynote speaker for the program.

For more information on these events, contact any member of the Dr. MLK Jr. Committee.