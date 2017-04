Kosciusko Exchange Club recently named two A.C.E. award winners. The two individuals were selected for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence. Ishenia Simmons and William Carter were chosen based on overcoming hardships that may have hindered them from graduating. Each received a $250 scholarship sponsored by Citizens National Bank and the Exchange Club. For more information about the Exchange Club and its scholarships, visit with the club on any Wednesday at noon at Rib Alley.