Exchange Club Honors Youths of the Month

Posted on by Lora Beckham
YoM-NovDec16

Pictured: Dajah Lane, Youth of the Month-November, and Jon Austin McGown, Youth of the Month-December

The Kosciusko Exchange Club recently honored its Youth of the Month for November and December. Dajah Lane was selected as the Youth of the Month for November and Jon Austin McGown was selected for December.  The Youth of the Month receives a $25 scholarship and is able to compete for the Youth of the Year that will be selected in April. The Youth of the Year will be awarded a $1000 scholarship.  The school counselor selects the Youth of the Month based on the Exchange Club’s criteria of attaining high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement, and leadership.  The Kosciusko Exchange Club meets at noon on Wednesdays at Rib Alley.

