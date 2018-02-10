False ID, assault, and other recent arrests

On February 8, 2018, Toby Ellington, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for seat belt violation and no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 8, 2018, Lonnie Patrick, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and false identifying information on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Ethan Pettit, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief on East Jefferson Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Renisea Hall, a 27-year-old black female, from was arrested for disturbing the peace with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

Other recent arrests:

On February 6, 2018, Nick Harmon Jr., a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for Credit Card Fraud (Felony) and is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $30,000.00 bond.

On February 6, 2018, Bradley Bishop, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on West North Street by Captain Chris Busbea.

On February 5, 2018, Clifton Henson, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On February 5, 2018, James Larabel, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and no driver’s license at Kangaroo Crossing by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On February 3, 2018, Natasha Williams, a 38-year-old black female, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on Tipton Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On February 2, 2018, Mason Gentry, a 19-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle on West North Street. Gentry is currently awaiting extradition back to Iowa for active arrest warrants. The arrest was made by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 2, 2018, Darren Sheard, a 19-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana and probation violation on West North Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 1, 2018, Alexis Bell, a 30-year-old black female, was arrested for public profanity on South Natchez Street by Investigator Greg Collins.