Family of missing Philadelphia man still looking for answers

A Philadelphia man has been missing for almost three months.

Bruce Scott Smith was last seen on Robinhood Circle in Philadelphia on April 8. He is 5’9 white man weighing 150 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith has multiple tattoos on his arms, back and chest.

Smith’s family says it’s not in his character to just leave and not contact them. The family says they’re hoping for the best but expecting the worst since it’s been so long since the family has heard from him.

“Just the least bit of information would help us out tremendously,” says Chrystal Mckinney, sister. “We love him. His sisters love him. His mother loves him. His nieces and nephews love him and we just need some closure.”

Philadelphia PD has looked into tips but haven’t been able to locate Smith. A reward is being offered through Crimestoppers for information on Smith’s whereabouts.