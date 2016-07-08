Farm Bureau Supports 12U All-Star Softball Team

The Kosciusko 12U All-Star softball team recently won the Mississippi ASA 12U “C” North State Championship July 2nd in Kosciusko. Jonathan Powers of Farm Bureau is sponsoring the team and wishes them the best of luck on the upcoming state championship tournament. The ASA State Tournament will be played in Ridgeland July 15-16. The team would like to thank the Powers’ family and Farm Bureau for their sponsorship!

Players Back Row: Maicee Coleman, Kinley Cain and Tori Pigg

Front Row: Kaitlyn Howell, Gracie Williams, Lizzie Kate Jones, Brooke Mitchell, Meredith Dean, Kelly Hood and Emily Mitchell

Two in Very Front: Bailey Powers and Emerson Powers (children of Jonathan and Kelly)

Back Row (Adults): Kelly Powers, Jonathan Powers, Kay Patrick, Coach Debbie Coleman, Coach Albert Howell and Coach Jeffrey Dean