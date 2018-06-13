Farmer for America documentary to be screened at Skylight Grill (video)

The acclaimed new documentary, Farmers For America, will be screened July 13 at Kosciusko’s Skylight Grill, and will feature a discussion with one of the film’s stars, Attala County FAA Advisor Kenneth Georgia, and Chef Jack Adams of the restaurant.

The documentary traces traces the remarkable shifts coming to American agriculture as more and more consumers flock to farmers’ markets, embrace farm-to-table lifestyles and insist on knowing where their food comes from. At the center of the film are the farmers, young and old, who provide the spirit and energy to bring urban and rural America together over what both share in common: our food.

The film is narrated by popular TV host and podcaster Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs, Returning the Favor). The film premiered last October during the FFA national convention in Indianapolis, and has been screened widely throughout the country.

FFA Advisor Georgia is one of the film’s most inspiring characters, a teacher who emphasizes to all his students the importance of community service. “The lesson that comes from that, I can’t even teach the students,” Georgia says in the film. “I tell them that when you get that warm fuzzy feeling inside because you’ve done something great for someone, that’s what it’s all about.”

Besides the film, the screening includes a dinner with a special menu of locally-sourced food by Chef Adams. The film begins at 7 pm, and will then be followed by a panel discussion with Georgia, Adams and the filmmaker, Graham Meriwether. The Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) is helping sponsor the screening as a partner organization.

Tickets for the event are $20 for dinner and admission to the movie screening.

Visit farmersforamerica.com to purchase tickets.

Screening Details:

DATE: Friday, July 13

TIME: 6:15 – 8:45 p.m.

PLACE: Skylight Grill, 112 Jackson St., Kosciusko, MS

Schedule:

6:15 pm: Dinner and Cocktail Reception

7:00 pm – Film

8:15 – 8:45 pm: Panel Conversation

Chef Jack Adams, FFA Ag Ed Instructor Kenneth Georgia, Director Graham Meriwether

Ticket Price: $20 for food and movie.