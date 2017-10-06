Farmers Market at Tractor Supply set for Saturday morning

On Saturday October 7, at 8:30am, the Attala County Farmers Market will participate in the annual Tractor Supply Farmers Market Event.

In an effort to support those who produce “homegrown” and “homemade” goods, Kosciusko Tractor Supply has invited local vendors to set up at the store front.

After patronizing the store, stop outside to find the best in local food items. Turnips, mustard and collard greens, squash, sweet potatoes, okra, peppers, honey, sugarcane, baked goods, and more will be available.

Support your farmers market by continuing to “Buy local, Eat fresh, and Live well.”