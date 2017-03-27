Update: Sallis man dead following one car wreck

The name of the man killed in a Sallis wreck has now been released.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell identified the victim as 61-year-old Charles Wilder of Sallis.

Bell said Wilder was pronounced dead at 2:45 pm after the vehicle he was driving flipped on Barber Road in Sallis.

According to Bell, the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

3-25: Emergency personnel responded to a second fatal MVA Saturday afternoon. At 2:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle rollover on Attala Road 4167, also known as Barber Road.

