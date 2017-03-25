Update: Two killed in Natchez Trace MVA

Breezy News has leaned of a fatal MVA on the Natchez Trace. According to radio transmissions the call came in around 12:30 pm sending emergency personnel to mile marker 152 on the Natchez Trace. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Update:

At 12:35 pm Attala Deputies, The Natchez Trace Park Rangers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA at mile marker 152 on the Natchez Trace. The caller said that there was a car submerged in water with three people were inside. Air units were requested to the location. Air Care One and Four responded to the accident scene.

Attala Sheriff Tim Nail said two people were killed in the accident on the Trace. Nail said that the two were not residents of Attala or Leake county. The cause of that accident is not known at this time and The Natchez Trace Park Rangers will be in charge of the investigation. The names of the victims have not been released at this time pending contact of next of kin.