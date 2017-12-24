Fatal Shooting at Cannonade Apartments

At 4:05 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire were called to Cannonade Apartments building number 2 for a report of a shooting. The caller said one person had a been shot.

Witness said a light blue Impala was seen leaving the scene and turned on to Peachtree Street.

Police Chief Herbert Dew and City investigators were quickly dispatched to the scene.

At 4:22 pm The Attala County Coroner has been called to the scene.

