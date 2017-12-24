At 4:05 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire were called to Cannonade Apartments building number 2 for a report of a shooting. The caller said one person had a been shot.
Witness said a light blue Impala was seen leaving the scene and turned on to Peachtree Street.
Police Chief Herbert Dew and City investigators were quickly dispatched to the scene.
At 4:22 pm The Attala County Coroner has been called to the scene.
Continue to monitor Breezy News as more information is made available.
One thought on “Fatal Shooting at Cannonade Apartments”
Mary kay says:
Really dude it was that serious you had to kill someone and then spend the rest of your life in prison.
People today don’t think before they act and then when it’s to late and they’re sorry for what they’ve done. There’s nothing that serious that you have to have kill unless it’s protecting your family or in self defense. THINK BEFIRE YOU ACT PEOPLE.