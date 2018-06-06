Fatal wreck in Newport

Breezy News has learned that one person was killed tonight in a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy 14 in Newport.

The accident happened around 7:00 pm and involved a truck colliding with a tractor.

Attala County deputies, Attala County Fire & Rescue and troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Continue to monitor Breezy News for more information.