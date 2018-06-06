Breezy News has learned that one person was killed tonight in a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy 14 in Newport.
The accident happened around 7:00 pm and involved a truck colliding with a tractor.
Attala County deputies, Attala County Fire & Rescue and troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.
Further details were not immediately available.
2 thoughts on “Fatal wreck in Newport”
Katrina Brown says:
It’s so sad to hear that someone has died in a accident. I’m Praying for the family’s that are involved. My heart goes out to the familys.
Meredith Campbell says:
Such tragedie. We lost such an incredible friend n this is one of those you can not undo. You keep rewinding your mind sayn i just seen him or sooke with him. This truly hurts for the families n friends