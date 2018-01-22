Father-Daughter Dance set for February 3rd

Girl Scout Troop #3221 will be hosting their 5th Annual Father Daughter Dance on February 3rd at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #44 on Old Skating Rink Road. Although hosted by the scouts, this dance is open to girls and ladies of all ages and their dads or special male relative across the community. It’s their 5th year, so the dance will be bigger and better. This year’s theme is Candyland so be prepared for a night of sweet fun. The pairs will enjoy dancing, buffet style dinner with dessert, games, raffles and door prizes. Gilmore Photography will be on site for professional photos. Please make plans to attend and make a night of memories with your special girl. Tickets are $10 per pair with $5 each additional girl in advance. Prices will increase at the door the night of the dance. You can call for tickets at 662-739-8601 or 662-739-9418 or see any troop mom or member. Currently, tickets can be purchased at Premier Rehab, H&R Block, Sonic Drive-in and KFC.