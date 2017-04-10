FCA student crowned Miss Natchez Trace Festival 2017

French Camp Academy student Abigail Joy McDaniel is your 2017 Miss Natchez Trace Festival.

McDaniel was crowned Friday night during the annual Miss Natchez Trace Festival Pageant.

Abigail is the daughter of Matthew and Kim McDaniel. She attends French Camp Academy where she participates in cheerleading, Beat Club, and slow/fast pitch softball.

McDaniel assumes the crown from 2016 winner Jordan Tharp.

In addition to Miss Natchez Trace Festival, winners were announced in age groups ranging from 1 month – 18.

2017 winners include: