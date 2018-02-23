Federal ICE agents make four arrests in Leake County

On Thursday, February 22 federal immigration and customs agents (ICE), with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint law enforcement operation in Leake County.

Four illegal aliens were arrested and taken into custody by federal agents.

All were living on Pleasant Hill Road.

Manuel Cadenas-Pardo, 24, Pardo has been deported three times. He now faces felony charges. He was also driving a dark gray Dodge Charger that had a blue light in the windshield, a siren, a dash camera, and a badge in the car. A law enforcement type gun belt and a tee shirt with “POLICE” written on it were found in his house.

Juan A Custodio, 19, Custodio was riding in the car with Pardo

Laura Pardo Palma, 49, Palma lives in the house with Pardo and was in possession of a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol. For her to possess the pistol is a felony.

Elvia Ledezma Gonzalez, 38, Gonzalez had an AK-47 rifle/pistol in her truck. For her to possess the weapon is a felony.