FFA holds Meet & Greet at Tractor Supply

Attala FFA wrapped up the 2018 National FFA Week with its first ever FFA Meet & Greet hosted by Tractor Supply of Kosciusko.

Tractor Supply is a national partner with FFA and for over 30 years has provided learning and fund-raising opportunities for FFA chapters.

In addition to encouraging customers to donate the entire week, Kosciusko Store Manager Mike Benenati also allowed students to host a Meet & Greet.

This proved to be a perfect occasion to display the chapter’s successes, network with local farmers, and most importantly, personally thank donors.

Having local agriculturists share their FFA experiences with the students was an excellent idea, “said Adviser Kenneth Georgia.

The entire Kosciusko Tractor Supply staff should be commended for their efforts which embody this year’s National FFA Theme: “I Can. We Will.”