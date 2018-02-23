FFA students visit local elementary school

Future Farmers of America students from the Kosciusko- Attala Career Tech Center continue their National FFA Week campaign by visiting Long Creek Elementary.

Kendrioun Boatman and chapter Reporter Kristin Roby delivered a presentation called “Who Grew My Soup.”

FFA members read this book aloud in an effort to encourage healthy eating habits and illustrate the plight of the farmer.

After listening attentively, pre –Kindergarten students had the opportunity to plant seeds to actually grow the ingredients of the soup.

Corn, okra, tomatoes, onions, green beans, and pea seeds, along with peat pots and potting soil were provided for each student by the presenters.

Attala FFA will continue its FFA Week with a visit to Kosciusko Lower Elementary on Friday and a “Meet & Greet” Saturday morning hosted by our local Tractor Supply.