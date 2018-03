A Field Day fundraiser to benefit Iva Beth Lindsey and Journey Cummins has been set for Saturday, May 5.

The event will start at 10:00 am at the Kosciusko League Soccer Fields.

There will be games for both kids and adults. Disney princesses Cinderella and Elsa will be on hand to take pictures with children.

Plate lunches will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at Longhorn’s Steakhouse or by calling Alex Sizemore at 769-232-1602.