Municipal elections primaries set for Tuesday, May 2

2017 municipal elections primaries will be held Tuesday, May 2.

In Kosciusko, there will contested races for mayor and aldermen in wards 1, 2, and At-Large.

All incumbents will be seeking reelection.

Challengers for races include Dorothy Patrick (mayor), Billy Coffee (At-Large), Rafael Douthard (Ward 1), and Cheryl Bayne (Ward 2).

All qualified candidates are running in the Democratic party, so positions will be decided in the May 2 Primary Election.

In Ethel, three candidates have qualified for mayor: Gwen Sims, Anthony Jerome, and Wade Breazeale.

Current mayor Ophelia Mitchell is not seeking re-election, but will instead seek an aldermen position.

In addition to Mitchell, Patricia Bouley, Lyda Fair, Laura Sanders, Paul Stewart, and Amy Thrasher also qualified to run for an aldermen position.

In Sallis, there will be no contested race for mayor, but six people have qualified for aldermen positions. Glorida Bordelon, Brent Busbea, Kelly Hutchison, Linda Hutchison, Shannon Lewis, and Reba Robertson will be seeking election.

There are no contested races in McCool, but the town will have a new mayor. Tony Smith will replace current mayor Terry Dempsey.