Finalists announced for Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2018

The finalist has been announced for Boswell Media’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2018.

Over the weekend, a panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs in the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL

Sixteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at Skylight Grill in Kosciusko on Saturday, June 16.

The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents. One winner will be chosen to have their song professionally recorded and produced.

The Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year is presented by Prairie Farms, East Central MS Healthcare, Pearl River Outdoor Equipment, Pickle’s Drug Store, Alfa Insurance of Kosciusko, Glassworx, Central Electric Power Association, Blakes Seafood, Triple M Motors, Philadelphia Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, and Wendy’s.

Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2018 Finalists:

Buck Allen (Mosspoint, MS) – “Missing Mississippi”

Chris Bennett (Choctaw, MS) – “Tell Me Now”

Jeremy Eisler (Ocean Springs, MS) – “She Looks Good to Me”

Brian Harrison (Fulton, MS) – “Autumn Leaves”

Terry Humphries (Louisville, MS) – “Tag Along”

Vile Intentionz – “Solidz n Stripez”

Wayward Jones (Pearl River, LA) – “You Ain’t Johnny”

Lenny Jorns (Starkville, MS) -“No One Know….”

Howard Lewis (Mathiston, MS) – “You Don’t Have to Dab”

Derek Norsworthy (Escatawpa, MS) – “Raised by the Radio”

Abbye Patesa (Memphis, TN) – “Here to Stay”

Callie Prince (Philadelphia, MS) – “Just a Memory”

Christ Stroud (Lake, MS) – “You Ain’t One”

Justin Snow (Stallo, MS) – “The Man from Galilee”

Towanda Williams (West Point, MS) – “Home Sweet Home”

Rex Wooley (McCool, MS) – “Chicken Fried Blues”

Previews of each song can be heard here.