Stay safe this Fourth of July with these Fireworks Safety Tips (Audio)

Stay safe this Fourth of July with these Fireworks Safety Tips (Audio)

The 4th of July means family, fun, and fireworks.

And while fireworks are a fun holiday tradition, they should be handled with care.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine says there are a few simple measures to take to keep fireworks from causing a larger fire situation.

In addition to Chief Burdine’s warnings, the National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends the following safety tips to ensure your family has a safe holiday weekend:

  • Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
  • Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
  • A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities.  Never give fireworks to children.
  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.  Save your alcohol for after the show.
  • Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
  • Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
  • Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
  • Never relight a “dud” firework.  Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
  • Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
  • Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.
  • Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
  • Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
  • Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.

