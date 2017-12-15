Flu is striking Mississippi and other southern states particularly hard

(AP) Health officials say the Deep South is among the hardest-hit regions of the nation so far this flu season.
In its latest update on influenza activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta identifies seven states reporting widespread flu activity, and all but one are in the South: Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Virginia.
The other state reporting widespread influenza activity is Massachusetts.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says this year’s flu season is likely to be a rough one nationwide.
One reason: More than 90 percent of the influenza specimens tested nationwide are Influenza A (H3N2), and the rates of hospitalization and deaths are typically higher in seasons when H3N2 is the dominant strain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following guidelines to protect yourself from the flu:
- CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.
- Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
- If you are sick with flu symptoms, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.