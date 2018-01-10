Forgery, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On January 9, 2018, Sandra Gardner, a 48-year-old white female, was arrested for Uttering Forgery by Officer Josh Pinkard with the Assistance of Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On January 9, 2018, Michael Kyle, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and disregard for traffic device on Highway 12 by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On January 5, 2018, Calvin Skinner, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court, careless driving, no driver’s license, and DUI refusal on Highway 35 South by Captain Mark Gilmore.

On January 5, 2018, Kristie Davidson, a 35-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting 1st Offense at Walmart by Officer Devante Lewis.

On January 4, 2018, Bryan Edwards, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On January 3, 2018, Destiny Steen, an 18-year-old black female, was arrested for possession of marijuana and contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On December 30, 2017, Kelvin Triplett, a 41-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, and possession of controlled Substance on East Jefferson Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On December 30, 2017, Lemichael Reed, a 35-year-old old black male, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and no Insurance on Maple Street by Officer Cody Williams.

Other recent arrests:

On December 26, 2017, Michelle Teague, a 44-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI, careless driving, no insurance, seatbelt, and suspended driver’s license on North Natchez Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On December 24, 2017, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 22, 2017, Lakesha Mullins, a 29-year-old black female, was arrested for no driver’s license on East Jefferson Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On December 22, 2017, Bertha Evans, a 52-year-old black female, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 22, 2017, Lillie Ball, a 49-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court and shoplifting at Walmart by Lt. Charles Burrell.