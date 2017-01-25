Former Holmes CC guard clutch in Arkansas victory

The Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores 71-70 Tuesday night thanks to clutch shooting from a former Holmes Community College Bulldog.

Trailing by three with under five seconds to go in the game, Arkansas point-guard Daryl Macon was fouled attempting to shoot a go-ahead 3-pointer.

Macon, who played for the Holmes CC Bulldogs from 2015-2016, knocked down all three free throws with 1.6 seconds left in the game to secure the Razorback victory.

Macon finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, and 7-7 shooting from the free throw line.

During his tenure at Holmes, Macon was named an All-American and helped lead the team to a Region 23 championship and to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Tournament in 2015.