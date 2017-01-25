Home » Local » Former Holmes CC guard clutch in Arkansas victory

Former Holmes CC guard clutch in Arkansas victory

Macon vs Vandy
Posted on by Breck Riley

The Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores 71-70 Tuesday night thanks to clutch shooting from a former Holmes Community College Bulldog.

Trailing by three with under five seconds to go in the game, Arkansas point-guard Daryl Macon was fouled attempting to shoot a go-ahead 3-pointer.

Macon, who played for the Holmes CC Bulldogs from 2015-2016, knocked down all three free throws with 1.6 seconds left in the game to secure the Razorback victory.

Macon finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, and 7-7 shooting from the free throw line.

During his tenure at Holmes, Macon was named an All-American and helped lead the team to a Region 23 championship and to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Tournament in 2015.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*