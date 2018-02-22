Former Holmes CC President announces retirement as higher education commissioner

The head of Mississippi’s university system says he is retiring at the end of the state budget year.

Glenn Boyce has been commissioner of the state Institutions of Higher Learning since April 2015. He will work through June 30, and the new state budget year begins July 1.

“It has been a blessing to spend my life as an educator and looking back on it, I would not have traded my chosen field for any other,” said Boyce in a news release. “The experience of working with and beside wonderful people to help students fulfill their dreams through education has given me an extremely rewarding career. After 37 years, it is finally time to pursue the dreams my wife and I put on hold while building careers and raising a family.”

It was not immediately clear when the search for a new commissioner will begin.

The state College Board says in a news release that the university system has more than 95,000 students, with almost 28,000 faculty and staff at eight universities and an academic medical center. The system has 1,666 buildings and a $4.5 billion operating budget.

During Boyce’s 37-year career in education, he was a high school principal, an assistant superintendent in Rankin County and president of Holmes Community College. (AP)