Former KSD Superintendent dies at 68

Dr. David F. Sistrunk, former Superintendent of the Kosciusko School District, died Monday night at the age of 68 due to complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Sistrunk served as KSD Superintendent from July 1990 – June 2009.

Prior to his time at Kosciusko, Sistrunk worked as a teacher, coach, principle and superintendent at several schools in Arkansas and Mississippi.

“Dr. Sistrunk was a strong leader and administrator of the Kosciusko School District,” Dr. Kenneth Quick said on behalf of the Kosciusko School Board. “He moved Kosciusko to one of the top schools in the state academically and financially. Our community and the education world has suffered a great loss.”

In addition to the academic improvements made during his tenure, Sistrunk, along with the Helpers of Public Education (HOPE), worked to get air conditioning installed into the district’s elementary schools as a part of the “Cool the Schools” initiative.

“On behalf of the city, we are thankful for all Dr. Sistrunk meant to this community and for his service to the school district….” said Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.

Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation is from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at Kosciusko First United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery.