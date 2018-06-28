Former Whippet head coach named National Coach of the Year

Source: The Clarion Ledger

Rickey Joe Black, former Kosciusko Whippets head football coach, has been named the National High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.

The award was handed out Wednesday night at a banquet in South Dakota.

Black, who is currently the head coach at Jackson Prep, has complied a record of 371-74 in his 37 year career coaching high school football. He’s currently tied for the 2nd most wins in Mississippi football history.

A native of Choctaw County, Black played high school football at Ackerman before continuing his career as quarterback for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs.

After a quick stint as an assistant coach at his high school alma mater, Black was hired by Kosciusko. He spent eight years walking the sidelines for the Whippets, serving five as head coach.

During his time with the Whippets, Black led the team to four conference titles, two bowl games, and a couple of undefeated seasons.

Black left Kosciusko in 1980 to become the head football coach and athletic director at Tupelo High School.