Former Whippet Named Head Basketball Coach at Division Rival

A former Whippet basketball star will soon be facing off against his former team as the head coach of a rival school.

Chris Pettit, a 1993 graduate of Kosciusko High School, has been announced as head boys and girls basketball coach at Houston High School.

Pettit goes to Houston, a Region 4-4A rival of the Kosciusko Whippets, from North Pontotoc High School where he spent the past 12 years as head coach for the boys basketball teams.