Former Kosciusko Whippet QB Josh Dodd has announced that he will continue his football career at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Dodd made the announcement via Twitter and Facebook late Monday night.
“At this time, my recruitment will be shutting down, and for the next 2 – 3 years, I will be committing to be a UT Martin Skyhawk.”
Dodd has spent the last two years at Holmes Community College, helping the Bulldogs amass a 13-6 record, a bowl victory, and a top 10 finish in 2016.
In 2017, Dodd threw for 414 yards, rushed for 404, and accounted for four touchdowns.
In his senior season (2015) at Kosciusko, Dodd led the Whippets to a 10-3 record and a trip to the third round of the playoffs.
The UT Martin Skyhawks compete in the Football Championship Subdivision’s Ohio Valley Conference. The teams colors are orange, navy blue, and white.
The Skyhawks will open the 2018 season on the road against the University of Missouri.
12 thoughts on “Former Whippet QB announces transfer to Tennessee university”
