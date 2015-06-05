Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his office has made four drug arrests in the past 24 hours.
On June 4, 2015, Dwight Martin was arrested on Attala Road 2111 for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth) with Intent to Sell. Martin is being held on $25,ooo bond.
On June 4, 2015, Aundria Jones Winters was arrested on Attala Road 2111 for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth) with Intent to Sell. Winters is being held on $25,000 bond.
On June 4, 2015, Joey Hughes was arrested on Attala Road 2111 for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth). Hughes is being held on $10,000 bond.
On June 5, 2015, James Blake Rice was arrested on Attala Road 2111 Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth). Rice is being held on $10,000 bond.
Pictured (L to R): Martin, Winters, Hughes, Rice.
Real Talk 1 says:
Does any1 else notice how drug busts become frequent right before the elections?? A term is 4 years! Not 7 months!!!! We need a full term Leader with experience & knowledge of the law!!!
The word says:
If you will keep up, you’d know The ASO has been making making drug arrest longer than than 7 months. Idiot.
Real Talk 1 says:
U should label yourself as the IDIOT because the qoute was: how drug busts become frequent right before elections! It is extremely idiotic to reply to comments knowing ur ability to comprehend is very minimal! Also, an idiot would post a comment without it first!! Or or do do you you st…studder???
April says:
Good
Just Curious says:
Why are the bonds for the AA’s higher than the white men?
Sallis MS says:
It’s higher because they were going to sell it to the white man. Winters need to be put under the jail. She should be already in there for killing her two sons years ago when she left them alone in Memphis while she went to the club and the house caught fire. She never want to work. Martin should be under the jail because he just got out of prison for selling drugs and here he is again selling drugs. Get a JOB. I agree all drug busts do come right before elections. We all know these people been selling longer and now they get caught..REALLY…Tim Nail….
KO says:
Thats what’s wrong with people always getting in business that don’t belong to them . Winters is not in jail because she didn’t kill her kids . Know the story before you start commenting . And she has a job . Do you ? Sallis Ms don’t hide under fake names !
KOSCIUSKO says:
She didn’t like actually kill them but she left them at home alone to go to the club so her hands has blood on them and she should of been put in jail. But the judge said she been thru enough that’s a lie. She haven’t been put thru nothing those children are the ones who suffered. She should get her time in prison this time. With intent to sell meth.
KO says:
She did her time in jail . This has nothing to do with her children so don’t put them in this . This is a drug charge . How many years ago did that happen in Memphis . And like I said know the story she is not in jail now because of the city of Memphis they did some messed up stuff 2 . Therefore she did her time & she free . Blood ain’t on her hands . The children didn’t suffer at all . All yall looking at she went to the club but you don’t know the full story . Leave the kids out of this and focus on this drug charge !
MsKo says:
This is two different things that happen in 2008 why in the heck are u bringing this up! Are u jealous of Ms Winters u must be u keep bringing up her past!
MsKo says:
First of all Ms Sallie she didn’t murder her children! U should know what u talkn about before u speak on someone! Be careful! We are all God children! U act as if u don’t sin! We might not see u but God does!!!!!!!
tiff says:
Bc if you’ll read it again.. It clearly says they were also charged with intent to sell.. Js
Mccool Ms says:
Where we live u crank a 4 wheeler up and here they come…Wasn’t long ago a man got charged for shooting people stealing things off his property I believe that happen around west ms…If they start that chain gang again n work em that would stop alot and maybe cut down Mississippi expenses
Ladonna Burt says:
He who guards his mouth his keeps his life, but he who opens wide his lips comes to ruins.” (Proverbs 13:3 AMP)
Scripture says that when we guard our mouth, we keep our life. That’s because our words determine the direction of our lives, and wrong words can get us off course very quickly.
Timothy Ellington says:
The left never wants to admit the truth only excuses for the truth
Timothy Ellington says:
