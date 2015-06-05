Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his office has made four drug arrests in the past 24 hours.

On June 4, 2015, Dwight Martin was arrested on Attala Road 2111 for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth) with Intent to Sell. Martin is being held on $25,ooo bond.

On June 4, 2015, Aundria Jones Winters was arrested on Attala Road 2111 for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth) with Intent to Sell. Winters is being held on $25,000 bond.

On June 4, 2015, Joey Hughes was arrested on Attala Road 2111 for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth). Hughes is being held on $10,000 bond.

On June 5, 2015, James Blake Rice was arrested on Attala Road 2111 Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth). Rice is being held on $10,000 bond.

Pictured (L to R): Martin, Winters, Hughes, Rice.