Four Sent to Hospital After Afternoon MVA

Four people were taken to Baptist-Attala after a Saturday afternoon collision.

At 3:38 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the highway 12 west and the Martin Luther King intersection. Officers arrived on scene and notified responding units they did have injuries.

Captain John Renfro with The Kosciusko Fire Department tells Breezy News that one adult and three juveniles were transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The full extent of their injuries is not known.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.