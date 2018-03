A free concert has been announced to close out the Picking 35 Yard Sale.

The Chill will play a freeze concert in downtown Kosciusko Saturday, April 7.

The concert will start at 7:00 pm.

Concert goers are invited to bring lawn chairs to rest and enjoy the band after a long day of shopping

For more information on The Chill, visit www.chillband.com.

For more information on Picking 35, visit the official Facebook page.