Free seminar offers campaign tips in municipal election year

People interested in running for mayor or other public offices in Mississippi can get campaign advice from politicians.

The Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Mississippi Municipal League are sponsoring a free training seminar called “Ready to Run.”

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in north Jackson.

Speakers include Republican state Sens. Sally Doty of Brookhaven and Terry Burton of Newton, Democratic Sen. Juan Barnett of Heidelberg, Republican Reps. Becky Currie of Brookhaven and Manly Barton of Moss Point and Democratic Rep. Angela Cockerham of Magnolia.

Most Mississippi cities and towns, including Kosciusko, are holding elections this year for mayor and other offices.

Click here for more information on how to qualify for a position. (AP)