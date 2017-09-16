Home » Local » Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

Posted on by MarKeith Selmon

Winona 28, Kosciusko 27, OT

Noxapater 45, Ethel 0

Ray Brooks 26, McAdams 14

Adams Christian 41, Columbia Aca. 22

Amite School 42, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 0

Amite, La. 28, McComb 21

Amory 55, Nettleton 13

Bayou Aca. 38, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 24

Belmont 21, Mooreville 7

Biggersville 59, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 6

Bogue Chitto 39, Salem 6

Booneville 40, Tishomingo County 20

Briarcrest, Tenn. 34, Hernando 28

Briarfield, La. 62, Rebul Aca. 14

Brookhaven Aca. 48, Ben’s Ford, La. 19

Calhoun City 48, Water Valley 28

Canton 31, Wingfield 27

Central Hinds Aca. 48, Hillcrest Christian 0

Charleston 26, West Tallahatchie 0

Cleveland 28, Clarksdale 8

Collins 57, Morton 28

Columbus 27, Vicksburg 7

Crockett County, Tenn. 42, Center Hill 7

DeSoto Central 35, Memphis Central, Tenn. 7

East Central 21, Hazlehurst 0

East Rankin Aca. 49, Winston Aca. 14

East Union 41, Alcorn Central 18

East Webster 21, Strayhorn 8

Eupora 28, Choctaw County 21

Falkner 40, H.W. Byers 0

Forest 31, Florence 14

Forrest Co. AHS 21, West Marion 6

Germantown, Tenn. 27, Southaven 21

Greene County 20, Long Beach 14

Greenville Christian 25, Benton Academy 14

Greenwood 32, Amanda Elzy 6

Hamilton, Tenn. 14, West Lowndes 12

Hatley 36, Mantachie 0

Indianola Aca. 35, Kirk Aca. 8

Itawamba AHS 29, Corinth 21

Jackson Aca. 45, Hartfield Academy 12

Jackson Prep 77, St. Joseph-Madison 20

Jefferson Davis County 48, Natchez 35

Kossuth 45, New Albany 7

Lake 27, Choctaw Central 17

Lakeshore, La. 51, Hancock 23

Lamar School 32, Presbyterian Christian 22

Lanier 12, Forest Hill 6

Lawrence County 19, Franklin Co. 16

Leake Aca. 35, Newton Co. Aca. 8

Lee Academy, Ark. 41, Delta Streets 0

Lewisburg 35, Fayette Ware, Tenn. 7

Louisville 22, Grenada 17

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 48, Copiah Aca. 30

Manchester Aca. 43, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Marshall Aca. 62, Central Holmes 24

McLaurin 40, Enterprise Lincoln 7

Mendenhall 38, Purvis 24

Mize 20, St. Andrew’s 7

Murrah 21, Jim Hill 8

Nanih Waiya 67, Sebastopol 0

New Hope 42, Aberdeen 22

Newton 24, Magee 2

Newton County 13, Union 0

North Delta 36, Central Academy (Macon) 6

North Forrest 56, Enterprise Clarke 30

North Pontotoc 20, Independence 13

Northeast Jones 27, Bay Springs 21

Northeast Lauderdale 28, Neshoba Central 14

Northshore, La. 34, Biloxi 21

Northwest Rankin 28, Brandon 14

Oak Hill Aca. 17, Carroll Aca. 14

Okolona 44, Benton County 6

Oxford 17, Pontotoc 0

Parklane Aca. 41, Silliman, La. 0

Pearl 14, Madison Central 7

Pelahatchie 46, Mount Olive 6

Perry Central 41, Vancleave 13

Philadelphia 44, Quitman 15

Pisgah 70, West Lincoln 34

Poplarville 33, Heidelberg 14

Port Gibson 30, Yazoo City 22

Prentiss Christian 27, Tallulah, La. 26

Provine 33, Callaway 27, 2OT

Puckett 19, Clarkdale 6

Resurrection Catholic 21, Northlake Christian, La. 2

River Oaks, La. 20, Union Aca. 6

Riverside 27, Coahoma Co. 20

Russell Christian Academy 43, Christian Collegiate 8

Sacred Heart 21, St. Patrick 14

Saltillo 27, Baldwyn 6

Scott Central 43, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Seminary 23, Raleigh 7

Shannon 48, Senatobia 42, OT

Simpson Aca. 48, Cathedral 27

Smithville 41, Potts Camp 6

South Delta 44, O’Bannon 36

South Jones 35, Bay 7

South Panola 34, MUS, Tenn. 10

South Pontotoc 61, Bruce 33

Southwest Christian, Ark. 20, Unity Christian 14

St. Aloysius 39, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 24

St. Charles Catholic, La. 20, Wilkinson County 0

St. Joseph-Greenville def. Trinity Episcopal, forfeit

St. Stanislaus 35, Pearl River Central 0

Starkville 40, Meridian 6

Starkville Aca. 21, Magnolia Heights 0

Stringer 56, Loyd Star 31

Sumrall 42, Richton 18

TCPS 34, Thrasher 0

Taylorsville 38, Columbia 21

Terry 20, Jefferson County 0

Tunica Academy 36, Deer Creek School 26

Tylertown 34, South Pike 13

Vardaman 24, Leake County 12

Walnut 49, New Site 14

Wayne Aca. 21, Sylva-Bay Aca. 13

Wayne County 37, Moss Point 0

Wesson 47, Richland 13

West Bolivar 14, Leland 7

West Lauderdale 30, Kemper County 6

West Point 47, Noxubee County 14

Yazoo County 61, Raymond 0

