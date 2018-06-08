Friday Night MVA on 12

At 7:23 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 east in front of Sunflower. Emergency personnel arrived on location to find one lane of traffic blocked.

When Breezy News arrived on the scene only one vehicle that was involved in the accident could be found.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.

No injuries were reported and all units cleared the scene by 7:45 pm.