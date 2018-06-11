Home » Local » Friends of Attala County Library to meet Tuesday

Friends of Attala County Library to meet Tuesday

The Friends of the Attala County Library will meet Tuesday, June 12 in the library’s meeting room at 12:00 noon.

The guest speaker will be Richard O. Greene, Director of the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System from 1976 – 2018.

He will also be introducing new library director Josh Haidet.

The Friends of the Library group provides lunch for a cost of $ 4.00 if you wish to eat lunch during the meeting.

The Friends of the Library will also be discussing the summer library program activities currently underway.

 

