Friends of Attala County Library to meet Tuesday

The Friends of the Attala County Library will meet Tuesday, June 12 in the library’s meeting room at 12:00 noon.

The guest speaker will be Richard O. Greene, Director of the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System from 1976 – 2018.

He will also be introducing new library director Josh Haidet.

The Friends of the Library group provides lunch for a cost of $ 4.00 if you wish to eat lunch during the meeting.

The Friends of the Library will also be discussing the summer library program activities currently underway.