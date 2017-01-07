Friends of Library meeting set for Jan. 10

The Friends of the Attala County Library will have their first meeting of the new year Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Noon in the library’s meeting room.

Anyone interested in becoming a friend of the library may attend this meeting which meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

Light refreshments will be served during the meeting.

Those eating lunch during the meeting are asked to make a $4.00 donation to cover the cost of the meal.

The group will be discuss the annual membership drive as well as addtional projects and programs to support the library in the coming year.