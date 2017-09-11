Friends of the Attala County Library meeting tomorrow

The Attala County Library will have its monthly Friends meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the library’s meeting room.

Anyone interested in becoming a friend of the library may attend this meeting which meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

Light refreshments will be served during the meeting.

Those eating refreshments are asked to make a $4.00 donation to cover the cost of the food.

Topics for the meeting include plans for the October book sale and Christmas Open House.

For more information, call the library at 662-289-5141 or Theresa Shields at 662-289-6674.