FUMC Pastor Named KPD and KFD Chaplain

A local minister has been appointed to be the new chaplain for the Kosciusko Police and Fire Departments.

Tuesday night, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen appointed Bro. Scott Wright, pastor at First United Methodist Church, as chaplain for the departments.

Wright, who has been in the ministry for 20 years, said that he has served as a chaplain in several communities throughout his career.

“It’s a way for me to be involved in my community and that’s what we want to do here,” said Wright. “I want to offer whatever skills I have to our police and fire [departments] and to our community in their times of need.”

Wright says he hopes to start a chaplain program for the city so that other ministers in the area can be involved in serving the needs of both the police and fire departments.

In addition to being appointed as chaplain, the board also approved Wright to work as a volunteer fireman for the Kosciusko Fire Department.