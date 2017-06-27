Gas prices in Mississippi are among lowest in the country

Gas prices in Mississippi are six cents cheaper than the national average and they’re continuing to drop.

“I ain’t [sic] seen them prices in a long time,” says Brian Miller, driver.

Lower gas prices make it easier for many families to take summer vacations. Vacationers can now spend their money at other places instead of all of it going to fuel costs.

“Hopefully with gas prices being lower they would travel more and even travel further and maybe even when they take trips stay longer,” says Twyla Lovern, Community Development Partnership of Philadelphia. “It would help your tourism tax as far as your sales tax..”

GasBuddy shows the average $1.99 cents per gallon of gasoline in Mississippi is the lowest it’s been in recent years. Last year, the average was $2.05 a gallon. In 2015, it was $2.49 per gallon.