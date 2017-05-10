GG Holmes talks Bicentennial Celebration on GMK (audio)

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership’s GG Holmes was a guest on “Good Morning Kosciusko” Wednesday.

GG is hard at work preparing for this Friday’s Bicentennial Celebration.

The event is being held Barrister’s Hall beginning at 4:00 pm.

A number of notable guests are set to appear including civil rights icon James Meredith, Super Bowl winner Clarence Harmon, and Rhodes Scholar Kenneth Townsend.

Following the event, The Cavaliers Remixed will perform from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

For more information, visit Kosciusko Bicentennial Celebration on Facebook or call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

Hear more from GG in the audio link below.