GG Holmes stopped by Breezy 101 this week to give us an update on the upcoming Mardi Gras parade and other upcoming spring events from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership…

KAP Spring Activities:

Saturday, Feb. 10: Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, March 31: Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 7: Pickin 35

For more information on upcoming events, call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981.