Graduate scholarships available from National Association of Junior Auxiliaries

The Greenville, Miss.-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields which address the special needs of children and youth.

Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented. Scholarships are not awarded for graduate work in administration or in general education.

Applicants must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Scholarship grants are awarded annually to persons who work, or plan to work, directly with children. The NAJA Scholarship Program was begun in 1962 and has awarded more than $1,268,504.

Instructions and application forms are available only from Sept. 1 through Feb. 1 from the NAJA Web site. Go to www.najanet.org.

For more information on local projects, visit Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook.