The parents of three young boys that died in a December house fire have been charged with child neglect.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said a grand jury indicted Rachel Ann Keith and John Denver Leach on three counts each of felony child neglect.
The indictment stems from a December 10, 2016 house fire that killed the couple’s three sons. It was reported the parents were not at home at the time of the fire, which happened just after midnight on the morning of the 10th.
Nail said Keith and Leach were both arrested and taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility where they are waiting to appear before the Circuit Court judge.
According to Nail, each count of child neglect carries a maximum of five years in jail.
3 thoughts on “Grand jury indicts parents of children killed in December house fire”
Gail Rawson says:
Oh how sad, it was such a tragedy!!! Now what happens to the other child/children? Not saying punishment isn’t deserved just thinking of how these parents must suffer living every day knowing what they did! Prayers for all concerned
Aline Russell says:
Thank god for this my heart breaks for the 3 little boys god bless them but the parents should have got more time
Me says:
Not enough for putting kids in that situation