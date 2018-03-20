Grand larceny, domestic violence, and other recent arrests

On March 17, 2018, Brittany Castens, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for joy riding.

On March 15, 2018, Adam Ray, a 49-year-old black male, was arrested for suspend driver’s license, no tag, no insurance, and disregard for traffic device.

On March 12, 2018, Steve Coffee, a 60-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of stolen property (felony).

On March 10, 2018, Geary Weeks, a 40-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

On March 8, 2018, Clifford Merritt, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny.

On March 7, 2018, John Teague, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence/simple assault.

Other recent arrests:

On March 3, 2018, John Allen III, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for reckless driving.

On March 3, 2018, Anthony Bake, a 44-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no insurance.

On March 3, 2018, Ciaria Jackson, a 25-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI and no insurance.

On February 28, 2018, Mari Thompson, a 43-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (felony).

On February 27, 2018, Shawnatavis Fleming, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for malicious mischief and simple assault.

On February 27, 2018, Cecil Ashford Jr., a 63-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbance.

On February 22, 2018, Justin Nabors, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of meth.

On February 20, 2018, Antonio Carroll, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested on a hold for drug court.

On February 20, 2018, Ricky Birmingham, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for kidnapping (two counts).