Greenlee Elementary Fall Carnival set for Oct. 7

Greenlee Elementary school in McCool will hold its annual Fall Carnival fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 7.

The carnival will be held at the school from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

This year’s carnival will feature a variety of games including a Ping pong ball toss, Plinko, bouncy house, hayride, cakewalk, and a photo booth. There will also be an auction in the cafeteria starting at 6:00.

Funds from the carnival are are utilized in reading awards and positive behavior programs as well as field trips. In the past, funds have been used to purchase playground equipment, air conditioning in the gym and a sign for the school.

The school will be collecting nonperishable items the week of Sept 23. Perishable items will be collected October 5-7. Organizers are also looking for businesses that would be willing to sell $1.00 chances for a $300 cash prize at their places of business.

If you would like to sign up to help or have items you can donate to the carnival, auction, or concession stand, please contact the office at Greenlee Elementary School at (662)-674-5263 or fax the attached form.