Gun Pulled at Local Business

Around noon today Kosciusko Police were called to KO Cell Phone Repair in Wells Village for a report of a gun being pulled on someone, according to Investigator Mark Hill.

Hill told Breezy News that they are still getting the information together. He said it is thought to be “More a dispute than anything else”.

The suspect left the scene in a brown Cadillac. Officers ran the tag which came back to an address on Old Vaiden Road in Kosciusko. Units arrived on scene and found the vehicle in the garage. One female was taken into custody.

There were no shots fired and no injuries were reported. No other information is available at this time.