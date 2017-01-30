Guns and crack cocaine confiscated in KPD drug raid

The Kosciusko Police Department confiscated over $7,000 worth of drugs and firearms following a weekend drug raid.
Investigator Greg Collins said the bust happened Saturday night around 8:40 pm at a house on Carter Street.
During the operation, the Kosciusko Police Department, with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s office, confiscated over $7,000 worth of crack cocaine and marijuana, $930 in cash, and three handguns.
Seven people were arrested in the case.
Charges include possession of controlled substance, weapon possession by a felon, and malicious mischief.
All seven individuals were taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.
Arrests made in the drug raid include:
- Courtney Lewis, 30-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor) and weapon possession by a felon.
- Lakendrick Williams, 37-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor) and weapon possession by a felon.
- Orlando Gentry, 30-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor).
- Steven Triplett, 27-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor).
- Kelvin Williams, 26-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor).
- Crystal Olive, 31-year-old black female, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor), contempt of court, and malicious mischief.
- Demetrius Olive, 32-year-old black female, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor) and malicious mischief.