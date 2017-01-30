Guns and crack cocaine confiscated in KPD drug raid

The Kosciusko Police Department confiscated over $7,000 worth of drugs and firearms following a weekend drug raid.

Investigator Greg Collins said the bust happened Saturday night around 8:40 pm at a house on Carter Street.

During the operation, the Kosciusko Police Department, with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s office, confiscated over $7,000 worth of crack cocaine and marijuana, $930 in cash, and three handguns.

Seven people were arrested in the case.

Charges include possession of controlled substance, weapon possession by a felon, and malicious mischief.

All seven individuals were taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Arrests made in the drug raid include: