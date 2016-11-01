Halloween fun in Kosciusko (Photo Gallery)

Kosciusko put a wrap on October Monday evening with the annual safety parade on the downtown square.

In addition to that Halloween tradition, the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership also began a new one with the first annual Boo Fest.

Local businesses and organizations set up booths on Madison St, while stores on the square opened their doors to pass out candy.

The Boswell Media hummer was there provide plenty of Halloween music for the trick-or-treating crowd.