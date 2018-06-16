Home » Local » Happening today: 2018 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year (details)

Happening today: 2018 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year (details)

Posted on

  • What: 2018 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year
  • Where: Skylight Grill; 112 N Jackson St, Kosciusko, MS 39090
  • When: Doors open at 5:00 pm; Show begins at 7:00 pm
  • Admission: $5

The Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year is presented by Prairie Farms, East Central MS Healthcare, Pearl River Outdoor Equipment, Pickle’s Drug Store, Alfa Insurance of Kosciusko, Glassworx, Central Electric Power Association, Blakes Seafood, Triple M Motors, Philadelphia Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, and Wendy’s.

